Peterson, Orley

Orley Ray Peterson III ("Skip") passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2025.



Born and raised in Bellbrook, OH. Skip is preceded in death by his parents Orley Ray Peterson Jr. & Helen Stafford Peterson. He is survived by his soul mate & wife of 35 years, Jennifer Hinders Peterson and his 4 children and 4 granddaughters:Meredith Turany (Brian), Erin Wheeler (Evan), Sam Peterson (Julie) and Libby Peterson. He was a proud and loving PopPopto Emaline & Everly Wheeler and Ellen & Ivy Peterson.



Skip spent 35 years as a photographer at the Dayton Daily News, where his passion and keen eye for photography were unmatched-a true natural talent. He was on the team as the lead photographer and photo editor on the Dayton Daily News series "Military Medicine: Unnecessary Danger," which won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 1998. His remarkable work was also featured in LIFE, Time, Sports Illustrated, and other national publications. Skip retired as Chief Photographer but continued to share his expertise as a freelance photographer.



From childhood, Skip was captivated by racing, especially the Indianapolis 500, and had a lifelong appreciation for restoring and showcasing British cars. His deep love for Dayton and its rich history led him to establish the Concours d'Elegance at Carillon Park in 2004, an annual event he proudly chaired for 20 years.



Above all, Skip's greatest joy was his family. He coined the term "Fun with Family" (FWF) for their many adventures, which included cherished trips to Florida, Disney World, Washington, D.C., and Put-in-Bay.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Skip's honor may be made to Dayton History, The Dayton History Fund.



