Peterson, James

James R. Peterson 93 of Kettering passed on March 22, 2025. Jim is survived by his wife of 72 years Lela Peterson; sons James (Sherri) Peterson, and William (Debby) Peterson; grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Reason, Erin (Russ) Clark, Rob (Heidi) Peterson, Dan (Mary) Peterson; great grandchildren Addie, Leo, Eli, Eve, Cary, Violet, Emmett, Andi and Oliver; special friends Ron and Linda Miller. A celebration of life will be held on April 19, 2025 at 2:00 pm and memorial service at 3:00 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Foodbank Dayton at www.thefoodbankdayton.org. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfh.com



