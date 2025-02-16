Peterson, Frederick Leo



In loving memory of Frederick L. Peterson Jr., age 68 of Yellow Springs, Ohio, who passed away on Friday, January 10th, 2025. Fred was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on October 25, 1956 to Frederick Leo and Francis Jean Peterson (nee Lytle). Fred will forever be remembered as a loving, caring, giving and adventurous soul.



The fourth of six children, Fred grew up in Ashtabula and was a 1975 graduate of Edgewood High School where he enjoyed playing on the basketball team and running cross-country. After receiving a Bachelor's in Education at The Ohio State University, Fred earned his Doctorate of Psychology (Psy.D) from Wright State University. He would come to be known as 'Doc Pete'.



Fred was a psychologist, writer and educator. Fred worked for decades as a clinical psychologist, and notably for a time as the Director of Medical Education before retiring from the Department of Veteran Affairs. Afterward, he held a clinical faculty position at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center. As an educator, Fred focused on sexuality, gender and trauma resolution therapy. He was one of the final clinical fellows of the Masters and Johnson Institute. He was the author or co-author of several books and held academic appointments at the Ohio University's Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as Wright State University's School of Medicine. Most recently, Fred enjoyed being at the helm of his private practice and contracting with several diversified agencies and community health organizations, notably at the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton.



Fred had an infectious personality and an instinctive ability to connect with people. He maintained countless friendships throughout his life. He was devoted to helping others and impacted the lives of countless patients, students and those who had the honor of knowing him. Over the course of his life, he led classes and support groups across a range of topics including pregnancy and newborn parenting, men's mental health, expressive writing, and social privilege. He found his home and community in Yellow Springs where he was a warm and welcoming presence. Friends will remember the bonfire get-togethers on Livermore Street. Fred would take us down whitewater rivers, parachuting out of airplanes, crossing the country to destination concerts and introduced us to beekeeping. He loved running, swimming and the practice of tai chi, all of which he shared with his loved ones. We will also long remember his poker games at family gatherings. An adoring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he was everyone's biggest cheerleader.



Fred leaves behind his cherished and adoring wife Deborah Dixon Peterson. He was a loving father to Joshua Peterson (Amber), Mackenzie Peterson (Christopher), Claudia McAllister-Peterson, Frederick Dane Peterson and Frederick Lex Peterson and Grandfather to Herschel Peterson. Fred leaves behind siblings Barbara Petro (Paul), Linda Robinette (Thomas), Timothy Peterson (Nancy), Jodi Peterson-Sonstein (Michael) and numerous nephews and nieces. Also left behind was his dear friend Dee Rockwood. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and sister Peggy Peterson (Bynum).



A celebration of Fred's life will be held on July 19, 2025 from 1-4 pm at the Vernet Ecological Center at Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs. Over the course of Fred's passionate life, he devoted generosity and time to numerous causes which he cared deeply for. In this spirit we would like to highlight organizations that donations may be made in his memory: Warrior Writers- The Loveland Therapy Fund- Have a Gay Day- Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton- Dr. Cathy Roma's World House Choir- Great Council State Park Lodge- and the Kansas City Indian Center. Additionally, Fred's wife Deborah would appreciate in lieu of flowers that anecdotes and memories of her husband be forwarded to Frederick Peterson P.O. Box 512 Yellow Springs, Oh 45387.



