PETERSON, Dorothy J.

Age 79 of Dayton, passed away peacefully Thurs., Sep 9, 2021, at Shiloh Springs Nursing Home.

Funeral service will be held on Mon., Sept. 20, 2021, at the Pleasant Green Missionary

Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426 Rev. Hence Coats, Pastor. Rev. Dr.

Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation, Monday at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. FACIAL MASK IS

REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

