Petersen, David Henry



David Petersen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2024, at the age of 78. Born and raised in Iowa, David served his country as a member of the United States Navy before starting a family and moving to Springfield, Ohio, where he lived for the last 45 years. David retired from International Harvester after a 43-year career, and always put others before himself. In addition to his kind and generous nature, he will be remembered as an avid fisherman, music enthusiast, and devoted member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church. David was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn. His memory will be kept alive by his wife of six years, Melinda, his son, Dan, daughters Jennifer and Jolie, several grandchildren, and a host of friends, family members and acquaintances lucky enough to have known him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin following visitation at 4:00 p.m. The burial will be held in Durant, Iowa. To leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





