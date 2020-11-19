X

Peters, Wanda

PETERS, Wanda Jo

Wanda Jo Peters, age 85, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Stonespring of Vandalia, she is preceded in death by her loving husband and soulmate

Richard Peters. She is survived by brother's Michael and

Thomas Waller, daughter Renie Jo Rodgers, stepdaughter Debbie Peters Bowser, she will be missed by extended family, friends and staff of Stonespring where she and her husband were residents. Always wanting to help others Wanda and her late husband donated their bodies to Wright States anatomical program.

