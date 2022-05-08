PETERS, Leon E. "Lee"



Passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha C. Peters; and by his brother, John. He was 88. Lee was born in Dayton on August 1, 1933. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, from the University of Cincinnati, and from



Miami University where he obtained his MBA. He spent his working life at NCR, and traveled all over the world, working in international employee compensation. He also taught business classes at Wright State and Miami Universities. In 1955, Lee married Isabel King. They had two children, Christopher and Jennifer. Isabel passed away in 1984, after a battle with cancer. In 1985, Lee married Carolyn Collins Mathias, who



survives him. In their 36 years together they moved to Venice, Florida, where they lived 12 years and to Dunlap, TN, for 3 years. They returned to Dayton in 2008 and have resided in Washington Township since then. Lee was a multi-talented man: he was an artist who produced dozens of beautiful paintings, which he gave freely to family and friends. He built two car washes in the 1980's, and was a realtor during his Florida years. He was a proud member of AA for nearly 44 years. A kind and loving man, he took great pride in his



children: Christopher (Darla) Peters, Jennifer (Christopher) Newport; his four step-children, Mike Mathias, Kathy (Ronald) Rearick, Patsy Storie, and David (Peggy) Mathias. He was a



loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Daybreak of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

