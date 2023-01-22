PETERS, Kenneth Eugene



Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ken retired from SEARS and owned and operated Peters Home Improvement. He enjoyed corvettes and classic cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters: Christine Marie (Kurt) Moss, Gail Lynn (John) Tyree, grandchildren: Michael Moss, Brittany Moss, Bryce Tyree, Lauren Tyree, great-grandchildren: London and Saint Wright, brother: Keith Edward Peters, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: Dorothy (Owen) Peters and parents: Carroll Leroy and Alta Aleta (Turner) Peters. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To view the service for Ken and leave on online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

