PETERS, John Joseph



John Joseph Peters, age 77, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born November 22, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Maxine Peters. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Doris Wahlrab. John is survived by his sister, Elaine Dabbelt (Eugene) and lifetime partner, Sue Strader; nieces, Diane Fisher, Jaqueline, Danielle, and Linda. John retired from Beavercreek School District as a teacher. He was a long-time member of the Miami Valley Nova's Car Club. John was very enthusiastic about showing his classic cars throughout the tri-state area. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at David's Cemetery. In honor of John's interest/love for classic cars, attendees are invited to arrive in their classic cars. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

