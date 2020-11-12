PETERS, EDWARD

PETERS, Jr., Edward "Ed"



Edward "Ed" Peters Jr., age 90 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 29, 1930, the son of Edward Sr. and Lucy Mae (Tussey) Peters. Ed was a veteran of the Korean War with the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952. He was the owner and operator of Ed Peters Jr. Construction for more than fifty years. Ed attended the Princeton Pike Church of God.



He is survived by three sons, Edward Peters III, Mark E. Peters, and Leif (Anna) Peters; seven siblings, Shirley Coffajohn, Verlyn (Billie) Peters, Betty (Ron) Acres, Sandra (Roy) Acres, Jack (Dina) Peters, Carl Peters, and Danny Peters; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Barry Clardy of Princeton Pike Church of God officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

