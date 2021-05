PETERS, Carol J.



Carol J. Peters, 84, of Vandalia, passed on April 30, 2021. She is survived by her loving siblings, Joan Goudy of Vandalia and Dale Craig of Centerville. She is also survived by daughter



Debbie Bowser and son Doug Peters, her grandchildren,



and great-grandchildren. Per Carol's wishes, her body has been donated to Wright State, but her soul will forever rest with the Lord and her memory will remain in our hearts.