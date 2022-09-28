PETER, Charles

PETERS, Charles G. "Gary"



78 of South Charleston, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 3, 1944, the son of Charles H. and Helen (Miller) Peters. Gary worked as an Avionics Technician for the Ohio Air National Guard at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport for 32 ½ years, before retiring as a MSGT. He was a member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Nancy L. (Huffman); two sons, David and Mark Peters; three grandchildren, Layne, Kinsey and Landon Peters; three siblings and spouses, Rick (Toni) Peters, Valerie "Sue" Clark and Randy Peters and sister-in-law, Jeanette Peters. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Larry and Phillip Peters. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the South Charleston United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Morris. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

