PETACHI, Pearl



Pearl Petachi, age 87, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2023. She was born on June 11, 1935, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to the late William and Marie Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years James Grefer, her second husband of 35 years James Dale Petachi, and her daughter Diane Thompson-Purvis. Pearl is survived by her children James Grefer Jr. (Helena), Linda Ashley, Ellen Bachmann (Eric), John Grefer (Diane); grandchildren Vincent, Jared, Mary, Rita, Andrew, Dawn, Sarah, Amy, Aaron, Theresa, Chelsea, and Joshua; and numerous great-grandchildren, friends, and other family. Pearl's passion was ballroom dancing, teaching thousands of people in the Kettering area during her 40 year career. She began Gemini Dance Studio with her first husband Jim in 1975 and continued teaching with Dale until she retired in 2015. Pearl cherished her time with her loved ones and being surrounded by generations of family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Visitation will be held the night prior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Pearl will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

