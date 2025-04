Perry, Wanda



Wanda Ann Perry, age 86, of Centerville formerly of Fairborn,



passed away March 21, 2025. In addition to her parents,



James and Martha (Waddell) Hettmansperger; Wanda was



preceded in death by her sister, Ernestine (Riley-Bennett).



She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years,



Charles R. Perry; children, Richard Perry (Paul Quinn),



Jeffrey (Cinda) Perry, Lisa (Tom) Jaeger;



grandchildren, Hadley, Nina, Matthew, Olivia, and Seth.



A private memorial will be in May.



