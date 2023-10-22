PERRY, Ray M.



RAY PERRY, age 91, of Springfield, passed away on October 14, 2023. At Ray's request, no formal services will be held, and cremation will take place. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the Perry Family. To view Ray's complete tribute, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





