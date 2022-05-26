PERRY, Joetta Sue



Age 79, (July 24, 1942 to May 24, 2022), left this earth on Tuesday to be with God. Joetta was preceded in death by her



husband of 56 years, James R. Perry, Sr. Joetta is survived by her son, Jamey, her brothers, David and Arthur, sisters-in-law, Josette, Fran, Gayle, and Diana, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Joetta was the daughter of Arthur and Rebecca Allen. She was a true believer in God, and lived her life



accordingly with Faith as her primary virtue. She was a Sunday school teacher, a bible school teacher, an excellent cook, a friend to all, and a champion of knitting and crocheting. Most of all, she kept an open mind, and encouraged people to seek their dreams. She will be missed greatly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, West Milton. The family will



receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, May 26 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Township Life Squad. Online memories of Joetta may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

