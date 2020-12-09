PERRY, Elena



In loving memory of Elena L (Crabtree) Ziegenthaler Perry, age 89, from Miamisburg, OH. Departed this life from her home December 6, 2020,



surrounded in love. Born



December 12, 1930, to Edgar Kay and Lucy (May) Crabtree.



Elena graduated from Stivers High School ('48) and retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Ohio Bell Pioneers and the CWA Retired



Members Club.



She found the most joy in life is doing for and helping others. She was always "adopting" someone else to take care of. However, her main love was found in children. Elena



volunteered for Miamisburg City Schools at Mound Elem School, Mark Twain and Neff Elementary. She read with



children, assisted Kindergarten classes, worked in the office and volunteered with the PTO. Her true love came sitting poolside and rooting not only for her grandsons Nicholas and Brandon but for all the swimmers at MCS. Elena rarely missed a meet and swiftly became known as "Grandma Alt" to all the MCS swimmers. She enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in activities whenever possible.



Elena was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, Dale L. Ziegenthaler (1971), her childhood sweetheart, Donald Arthur Perry (2004), her loving and devoted Husband; her sister, Juanita (Robert) Gleadall; brothers, Adrian (Pauline) Crabtree and Gene (June) Crabtree; and special friends, Beverly Coleman and Joyce Lang; and other friends and family members.



Elena leaves behind her loving daughters, Gail Lantz, Enon, Pam (Ron) Hoover, Brookville and Carol (Lins) Alt, Miamisburg, Donald (Elaine) Perry, Jr. and Barbara (Larry) Kincaid. She was blessed by 9 grandchildren, Trina (Scott) Smith, Tanya (Todd) Howell, Larry ("Butch") Lantz, Jr, Teri Lantz, Dawn (Scott) Oates, Dale (Rachel) Moore, Nicholas Alt, Brandon Alt, and Stephen Michael Charnock. God blessed Elena with 15 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Christopher and Piper Pruitt. Sean, Makenzie, Ryleigh Smith, Charles and Dillan Howell, Andrew, Aaron and Audrey Oates, Patrick (Laura) Perry, Michael Perry, Garrett Charnock and Kristen (Kegan) Kavander; and six great-great-grandchildren, Presley Perry, Cove Perry, Ridge, Rhett, Ada Marie and Dela James Kavander. Elena is also



survived by many nieces and nephews and wonderful



neighbors, Gary and Ginger King and Karen Paesler and her "boy" Scamper.



Gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Zach Maloney, Crossroads Hospice officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Foundation Grandma Alt "Elena Perry" Swimming Scholarship #3699.



Personal Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

