Perrin, Anita

PERRIN (Carr), Anita Maria



Anita Maria (Carr) Perrin, age 75 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024 in Columbus, OSU Medical Center. Born Jan. 10, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio to the union of the late Wilbur W. and Murdith L. (Stewart) Carr, she graduated from Springfield High School 1967. She was employed long term with the Kissel company and Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority becoming the Assistant Director over Section 8, retiring with 33 years of service. Anita married Stephen R. Perrin, the love of her life for 45 years. Anita was a member of the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research and lived a life dedicated to knowing Yahweh. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Murdith Carr; half brother Cortney Carr; special niece Veronica Carr. She is survived by her husband Stephen Perrin Sr; brother Ronald (Tanya) Carr; son Stephen Jr (Grace) Perrin; legal guardian to great niece Jessica (Trey) Stanford; step daughters Attallah Harris, Carmen Jennings, and Trelynn (Kenneth) Robinson; granddaughter Dierdra Perrin; special niece Angela (Gale) Pace, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial will be held at noon on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research located at 308 Montgomery Avenue, Springfield, OH.



