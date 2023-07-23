Peroutka, John C.



John C. Peroutka, age 66 of Dayton, passed away July 10, 2023. He was born December 23, 1956 in York, PA to his mother, Patricia (Voelker) Peroutka and his late father, August Peroutka. In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Peroutka.



He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Karen; sons, Raymond and Adam (Alea); grandson, Alex; his mother, Patricia; sisters, Annlouise (Tom) and Donna (David).



Family will accept guests from 12-1 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 pm. A graveside service with military honors will begin at 2 pm at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans Charity "DAV" (www.dav.org), in John's memory.



