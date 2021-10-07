PERNELL, Robert



"Big Rob"



Robert (Big Rob) was born on February 9, 1967, (54) in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late Mrs. Ruby L. Winston. Robert was called home on September 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Robert has been



employed by the Dayton Public School system for many years, and he held a special place



in his heart for his former



employer and co-workers at Roosters restaurant where he was employed for many years. Robert truly loved to be around family and friends. Robert was an avid sports enthusiast and a very devoted fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and of the



Cincinnati Bengals.



Robert was preceded in death by his Sister; Joy Renee Winston, Brother; Charles Peter Winston Jr., and Step-Father; Charles Peter Winston Sr.



Robert is survived and will greatly be missed by his Devoted Wife (Soul Mate) of 31 years Mrs Kenyatta Pernell; 2 Loving and devoted Daughters; Kanesha and Kamaria Pernell, 3



special Grandchildren that he absolutely adored; Rodney and Ra'Jae Jones and Amir Robbins; Devoted Brothers, Derrick (Terra) Pernell and Johnathan (Yvette) Winston, Sister Rhonda Monie, Special Aunt Bernadette Pernell, Mother-in-law, Mattie L. Williams, Sisters-in-law, Lois Williams, Barbara Halley-Peterson, Denise Williams, Delora Morrow, Jautassa Smith, Stacy (Jeffrey) Hinton, and Shurnie Winston. Brothers-in-law, Joseph, Charles and James (Yoolanda) Williams. Robert was "Uncle Rob" to many numerous nephews and nieces.



In addition, he is survived by numerous cousins, family



members, and friends. Robert will be truly missed by all that loved him!!!!!



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 8th at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Visiting hour 10:00 a.m., services start at 11:00 a.m.



MASK ARE MANDATORY!