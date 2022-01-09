PERLEE, Lawrence R.



Age 72, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, on September 20, 1949. He graduated from North Arlington High School in New Jersey in 1967 as class valedictorian. He then went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from The Stevens Institute of Technology. After college, Lawrence joined the U.S. Air Force where he stayed until retiring as a Lt. Colonel. While in the Air Force, he graduated from Test Pilot School. He was part of a B-52 Bomber Squadron where he flew as an EWO. He later was selected to test fly the B1 Bomber as Chief of Defense Systems. After attending Air Command and Staff College, Lawrence joined the B2 Bomber program at Wright-Patterson AFB. After retiring from active duty, he



continued to work in the B2 Bomber program as a civilian.



Throughout his life, Lawrence had various hobbies, but his greatest love was our county's park systems. He loved to visit national, state, and local parks.



He is survived by his brother, Donald H. Perlee, and his son, Raymond L. Perlee.



Private arrangements were handled by Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to Cox Arboretum Metro Park in Lawrence's name.

