PERKINS, Violet

1 hour ago

Violet Perkins of Eaton, Ohio, passed away July 26, 2022. She was born in Dayton, OH, to Burton and Alma Brandenburg. She left behind to cherish her memories her husband Barry Perkins, 3 children Angela Olivares, Keith Cullers, Melissa Cullers, and her stepchildren Jen Cade, Heather Perkins, Eric Perkins and Laura Perkins. She was 1 of 10 children. She will be remembered by her 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Private service is being held for immediate family members.

