Pequignot, Edith R "Edie"



Edie (Edith Rae) Pequignot (née Wollin) of Washington Township passed away July 22, 2025, at age 90, after a full and bounteous life of love, family, friendship, and faith. Edie was a devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a treasured daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and a loyal and greatly loved friend to countless souls whose myriad paths she crossed as a Cincinnati born daughter of Louis and Pearl Wollin, a widely travelled air force wife to her husband Jim, and finally in her over five decades as a Daytonian and dedicated member of its Jewish community that was home to her faith and much of her vibrant social life. Edie cared deeply about the less fortunate, donated often, followed and liked to talk politics, worked at the polls, and served as secretary to Hadassah. She enjoyed reading, movies and TV, loved nature-especially elephants-hosted endless parties, barbecues, Thanksgivings, could never spend enough time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, formed deep friendships even in her final years, was a shockingly adept poker player, faithfully lit the Hannukah candles, and would wait for one of her kids to light the grill and start the cook-out. She was a warm and welcoming hostess who loved to entertain, a consummate baker whose delicious cakes, cookies, pies and cheesecake lovingly fattened up family and friends, and she made the best tuna salad Starkist has ever known. Edie was a good and loyal friend and empathetic listener, who gave frequently, selflessly and generously of her time and attention. Dispenser of motherly wisdom, quips and jokes, late night talks, above all, Edie showered laughter, love, smiles and devotion on her friends and family. She grieved deeply over those she lost, as we now will grieve over you, Edie, and miss you terribly. Yet we are grateful beyond measure for your long and loving life, your vitally playful and joyful and beautiful spirit. You were and are loved by many, and your memory will forever be a blessing, our mother, our friend, our dear and beloved Edie.



Edie was predeceased by her parents Louis and Pearl, sisters Shirley and Marion, husband James, son Glenn, niece Beverly and nephews Mathew and Michael, and many other family and friends.



Edie is survived by her children Steve, Don, and Janel, her grandchildren Jonathan, Brian, and Isabelle, her great-grandchildren Eli, Judah, Zach, Naomi, Lydia, Brynn, and Everly, her daughters-in-law Lynne Hertzog, Livia Treviño, Sabina Dean and her husband David, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral will be held Sunday, July 27, at 11 a.m. in the Beth Abraham Synagogue cemetery chapel, 1817 W. Schantz Ave, Dayton Ohio, 45409. Shiva will be held Monday, July 28, and Tuesday, July 29 from 6-9pm at Edie's home at 1364 Yankee Vineyards, Dayton Ohio, 45458.



Donations suggest to the Dayton or your local food bank, House of Bread or Beth Abraham Synagogue.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com