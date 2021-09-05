PEPPO, Betty Louise Pacholka



Age 96, of Xenia went Home to be with Jesus Friday, September 3, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Jamestown, Ohio the daughter of Archie C. and Lena May (Williams) Meno.



In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husbands: Clarence R. Pacholka and Malcolm A. Peppo; son: Michael Paul Pacholka; stepson: Ronald Peppo; and siblings: Phyllis M. LaVigne; Howard Newton; Charles Meno; Gerald (Jan) Meno; Archie Richard Meno.



Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Roger W. and Katy Pacholka; daughter-in-law: Betty Pacholka; grandchildren: Michael Pacholka; Lee (Leslie) Jones and Lori Pacholka (Rob DiPietro); great-granddaughter: Samantha; brother: Roger (Judy) Meno; stepchildren: Robert Peppo;



Michael (Mary) Peppo and Peggy Skaggs; as well as step-grandchildren; dear friends: Doris (Denny) Nagel; Rose Handwerker and Maryann Johnson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Betty was a long time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She had been active in the sewing club, altar guild and teaching Sunday School. She considered the church members to be part of her extended family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Music Dept. in memory of Betty.



Services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 287 W. Main St., Xenia with Pastor William Chwochow officiating. She will be buried at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church.



