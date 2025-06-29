PENWELL, Lela Mae



Lela Mae Penwell, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 16, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 30, 1939, in West Liberty, Ohio, to James and Donna (Crawford) Trent. Lela graduated from Springfield High School in 1957 and, shortly thereafter, married her beloved husband, James Penwell. She worked for several years in the office of Dr. George Cochran. Lela was a woman of many passions. She enjoyed bowling, playing tennis, baking, playing in her card club, and gardening. A true social butterfly, she cherished her Fridays spent with "the girls" and often attended alumni gatherings with her fellow members of the Class of 1957. Above all, Lela deeply loved her family. She treasured her roles as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her family adored her in return, especially her famous homemade pancakes. Her warmth extended to her neighbors, with whom she shared close bonds. Lela was also a devoted sports fan, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes every football season. Lela is survived by her two daughters, Kim (Nick) Barnes and Kelly (Bob) Finch; her sister, Marlene (Joe) Nourse; sisters-in-law, Esther Penwell and Cheryl Draper; grandchildren, Joshua (Buffy) Barnes, Heather (Colt) Loudermilk, Crystal (Adam) Baker, and Cody (Amber) Smith; great-grandchildren, Summer, Autumn, Nicholas, Stormy, Jazzy, Ezzra, Gunner, Abraam, Syliss, Ava, Berkley, Kensington, Tripp, Tinsley, and Tate. As well as many close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Penwell; her parents, James and Donna Trent; and her sister, Betty Ashcraft-Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Lela's memory. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Lela will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery on Monday, July 7th, with a 10:00 am graveside service. To view her tribute video, send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





