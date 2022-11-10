PENNINGTON, Mary

PENNINGTON (Klosterman), Mary Beth



Age 72, died Sunday, November 6, 2022. Graduate of Julienne High School in 1968. She retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis J. Pennington in 2004, 3 brothers Gerald, Joseph and Peter. Survived by 3 brothers George (Mary) Klosterman, Steve (Sheila) Klosterman and Vince Klosterman Jr., 2 sisters Roberta Edwards and Sister Roseann Klosterman, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, by Father Tony Fortman C.PP.S. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul in her memory. Online condolences for the friends may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

