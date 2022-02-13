PENNINGTON, Hassel



Age 97, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away due to complications of several cancers, February 6, 2002. He was born January 31, 1925, in Salyersville, Kentucky, to the late Claude and Rissie Ellen (Hall) Pennington. Hassel was preceded in death by his loving wife of forty-one years, Patricia Pennington; his siblings, Emmit "Wade", Norma Stanley, Dora Adkins, Clyde "Bud", Boyd, Doc, Clark, Calvin and Clara Mavis. Hassel served as a Staff Sargent in WWII and a military police officer in the United States Army. Hassel loved going to bingo, casinos and dealt in coins, guns and jewelry. He worked with his brothers for Pennington Black Top. Hassel is survived by his sweet, kind, loving companion of seven years, Martha



"Marty" Thompson; one sister, Nellie Gibson; his son, Charles Ray "Rick" Pennington; his stepchildren, Stephen (Patty) Luking, Jon (Brenda) Luking, Joey Luking, Kevan (Beth) Luking, Paul Luking, Deborah (Norman) McGregor, Darlene (Bob) Minnich; and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. We will remember Hassel's strong will and determination to never give up and find a way. Cards may be sent to the family at 1001 Burt Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 c/o Janet Adams. A virtual memorial will be set at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

