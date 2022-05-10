PENNINGTON, Donita L.



Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, in her home. She was born September 17, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Donna (nee Seward) Privette. Mrs. Pennington was a 1971 graduate of Garfield High School and worked in health services at Miami University, retiring in 2012. She was an avid reader and loved



animals. She is survived by her husband Ronald Pennington; two sons Jason (Teresa) Pennington and Luke (Sara) Pennington; one grandson Grant Pennington; siblings Bob (Marianne) Privette, Melanie (Tom) Weber, Kenny (Bonnie) Privette, and Lonnie (Connie) Privette; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Pennington will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



