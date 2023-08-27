Pennell, Donald R.



Donald R. Pennell (77), passed away at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio on August 19th, 2023, surrounded by his family.







Don was born March 29th, 1946, to Wilbur and Shirley Pennell in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1964 and went on to serve bravely in Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious and heroic service. After his service to his country, he attended Wright State University and graduated with a degree in Political Science.







Don was an avid golfer, consumer of books of history, crossword enthusiast and lover of Corvettes. He was a longtime member of the Greater Dayton Corvette Club and as such took many exciting and interesting trips across our country. He was a member for many years at the Miami Valley Golf Club where his fellow golfers and friends jokingly referred to him as the "Mayor" of the golf course, "shaking hands and kissing babies". Don's wry and ornery sense of humor was unmatched, and his unconditional kindness and love was felt by all. His family and friends adored him and they were the world to him.







He was preceded in death by his father Wilbur, mother Shirley, and older brother Kenneth. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sharon Pennell, and his children and grandchildren, Ryan and Tracy Starks (Jacob), Heather and Drew Smith (Julia), Aaron and Heather Pennell (Nathan and Lily), and Ryan and Vicki Pennell (Bryce).







Don donated his body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. He will be laid to rest in the Dayton VA's National Cemetery.







In lieu of flowers, please curl up with a good book, do a crossword puzzle, take a drive on a sunny day, play a round on your favorite golf course on any given Friday and enjoy a Fireball after your game. That's called a Fireball Friday. Hug your loved ones and, if you wish, donate to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or The American Heart Association (www.heart.org).



