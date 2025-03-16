Pencil, Robert E. "Bob"



Robert E. Pencil age 99 of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Calvin & Lillie (Davis) Pencil on November 25, 1925, in North Hampton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth (Baker) Pencil in 2020; siblings Catherine Haulman, Charles Pencil, Albert Pencil, Velma Taber, Carol Rhonemus, Dean Pencil, Harley Pencil & Doug Pencil. Robert is survived by his loving daughters Faith Pencil of Springfield & Roberta (Jim) Stephens of Alabama; siblings Louetta Haulman, Emma Johnson & Jerry Pencil; sister  in - law Inez Baker; grandchildren Jesse (Dana) Stephens & Kelsey (Alex) Schreuders; great grandchildren Luke Stephens, Ryan Murphy & Jake Murphy; special niece & nephew who gave great care & support to their uncle, Judy Haulman & Rick Haulman; special friend Greg Baker; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & a host of friends. Robert was a loving father, grandfather, brother & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Robert was a longtime faithful member of Maiden Lane Church of God where he was instrumental in starting the bus ministry & a greeter at church. Bob was a lifelong farmer. He was also an owner operator truck driver & helped build Springfield Regional Medical Center. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family. Friends & family may call on Monday, March 17, 2025 from 11AM  1PM at Maiden Lane Church of God 1201 Maiden LN., Springfield, Ohio 45504. A funeral service will be held at 1PM with Pastor Matt Roe officiating. Interment to follow in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Maiden Lane Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com