Pencil, Charles Eugene "Gene"



Charles Eugene "Gene" Pencil, 83, left this land to be with his Heavenly Father on November 22, 2024. Gene was born on May 30, 1941, to Charles and Thelma (Callison) Pencil. He was a beloved husband to Carolyn (Bowers) and loving father to Nicia (Paul) Seibold, Tom (Karin) Pencil, and Lisa (Chris) Miller, grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, brother to Jane Bowers, Nancy Freshour, Patty Dunn, and Terry Pencil. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Carolyn after 50 years of loving marriage. He found love and joy again for 10 years with his current wife Rozanne (Ervin-Miller) and her children, Heather (Scott) Meyers and Hans (Sally) Miller, and four grandchildren. Gene graduated from Northwestern High School and The Ohio State University earning bachelor's and master's degrees. He began his teaching career in 1963 at Northwestern High School as a teacher and later, principal, superintendent, school board member, and member of the Clark County Board of Education. He was active in Lion's Club, 4-H, FFA, and a devoted Christian, teaching Sunday School and directing choir. Gene was gentle, kind, and respectful toward all he met and knew. His passion for woodworking provided many cherished items to family and friends. He farmed for many years, helped judge animal projects at the Clark County Fair, and was a classic tractor enthusiast. Gene leaves behind a legacy of love, service, education, and Christian values, in the hearts of all who knew him. He was God's gift to mankind. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren with a visitation from 1 pm to 4 pm with the service to follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northwestern Schools Future Teachers Scholarship Fund, Donnels Creek Church, or a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





