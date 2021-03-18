PELLEGRINI, Joan M.



Age 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, March 15, 2021, following a valiant four year battle with cancer. Joan, known by most as "Joanne", was born in Milwaukee,



Wisconsin, on January 8, 1958, to Arthur Grall and Leocadia Kropidlowski Grall. Joanne spent much of her life in southeast Wisconsin, graduating from Hamilton High School in Milwaukee in 1976 and later receiving a degree in accounting from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1981. Joanne married Michael Pellegrini on April 16, 1982, in Milwaukee. Joanne dedicated herself to raising her four children and her passion for her family was matched only by her beaming smile and devotion to her faith. Joanne loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her beautiful family. She was an avid lover of horses and actively pursued the art of natural horsemanship with her horse, Cody. Joanne was wonderfully creative in her life's pursuits, shown through the Christmas stockings she handmade for each family member. Joanne is survived by her husband, Mike Pellegrini; children, Katie (Brandon) Thornberry, Thomas (Amber Gill) Pellegrini, Christine (Mark) Ferch and John (Samantha) Pellegrini; grandchildren, Ava, Hank and Margaret Thornberry, Cora and Malachi Ferch; mother, Kay Grall; siblings, George (Julie) Grall, Celeste



Oldenburg, Bob (Mary) Grall and Lee Grall; as well as several nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her



father, Arthur Grall; brother, Francis Grall. The family will host a 'Celebration of Life' gathering to honor Joanne later this year. Additional information will be communicated in the



future to those interested in attending. Joanne was a patient of The Ohio State University James Comprehensive Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions can be made in her name to Ohio State University's Cancer Immunotherapy Research Fund, link can be found at browndawsonflick.com.

