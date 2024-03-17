Pelfrey, Raylene Crayne



(Judith) Raylene Crayne Pelfrey, 83, of Monroe, OH, passed away on March 13, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born July 15, 1940 in Denver, Colorado to Raymon F. and Elsie M. (Leverett) Crayne. Graduated from Westminster High School in 1958. Attended Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana 1958-60. She was a member of Camarada, a women's Christian sorority. Interned as a Medical Technician at Middletown Regional Hospital and worked there until 1963. Married Donald L. Pelfrey in 1960 and lived in Monroe, Ohio the rest of her life. Worked as secretary-notary public for the Print Shoppe in Middletown, secretary/accounts clerk for Middletown/Monroe School District for 22 years. Member of Breiel Blvd Church of God for 49 years and First Presbyterian until the present. Taught Sunday school and Adult Bible Classes for 46 years. Served on many boards and committees, sang in the choir and narrated several musical productions. She was predeceased by her parents; grandparents, W.T. And Bertie Leverett, Frank and Ina Crayne. She is survived by her husband Don; son, David; daughter, Leah; chosen daughter, Cinda DeYoung Pelfrey; grandson, Daniel; granddaughter, Catie (Tyler) Brooks; sister ,Linda (George) Lambrides; brother-in-law, Bob (Ann) Baber; sister-in-law, Pat (Conrad) Germany; brother-in-law Ken and many nieces and nephews and chosen sister, Clinta Dayton (Stan) Farber.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Monday, March 18, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Ed McNulty officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Raylene's Scholarship Fund at Atrium Medical Center Foundation. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com