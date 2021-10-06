PELFREY, Luella Ingram



93, widow of the late Seldon Eugene Pelfrey departed this life Friday, October 1, 2021. She was the daughter of the late



Buford and Molly Mayo Campbell Ingram born in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on January 4, 1928. She was a former employee at Wolfe County Farm Bureau in Campton, Kentucky, a clerk for Aeronica Aircraft Company in Middletown, Ohio, and a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and especially cooking and was a avid UK fan. She is survived by two sons, William Pelfrey (Carla) of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Noel



Pelfrey of Carlisle, Ohio; three daughters, Eugenia Mackey (Prentice) of Carlisle, Ohio, Devonia Little (Greg) of Lebanon, Ohio, and Linda Stivers (Ed) of Jackson, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Rex Ingram of Lexington, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Seldon



Eugene Pelfrey; one daughter, Janet Lynn Pelfrey and her



parents, Buford and Molly Mayo Ingram. Visitation will be held at Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton, Kentucky, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. Funeral services will be at noon in the chapel with burial following at the Evans Cemetery in Campton, Kentucky. Arrangements were entrusted to Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton,



Kentucky.

