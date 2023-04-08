Peitz, Charles "Chuck"



Charles "Chuck" Peitz, age 64 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1958 in Dayton, OH to the late Charlene and James Peitz.



Chuck is survived by his siblings, Terri Johnson, Jamie (Paul) Jamerson, Mike (Cheryl) Peitz and Linda (Tom) Holland; his nieces and nephews, Crystal, Camille, Kellie, Mike, Zach, Marlene, Jacob, April, Jason and Tracey.



Chuck loved dogs and enjoyed watching sports. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds and NASCAR. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service following, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424

