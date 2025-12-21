Peggy Fugate

Fugate, Peggy Ann



Peggy Ann Fugate, age 78, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 18, 2025. She was born on July 4, 1947, in Lee County, Virginia, to Otis and Nannie (Garrett) Fisher. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose kindness and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew her. Peggy worked for many years at Unifirst Corporation before retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed cross stitch and crocheting, hobbies that reflected her patience and creativity. Above all, Peggy loved her family and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a very kind, generous, and sweet woman who always put others before herself. She is survived by her children, Tracy (Luann) Fugate, Aneisa Fugate-Loveless, Leonard (Tina) Fugate, and Nadell (Robert) Baylor; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda (Bill) Collins; her brother, Ronnie (Carol) Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Daniel Fugate; her parents, Otis and Nannie Fisher; and her brother, Ray Fisher. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



