Peggie Elsnau

Elsnau, Peggie



Peggie Joanne Sigler Elsnau, 93, of Concord passed away on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025. She was born on September 21st, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of John M. and Mildred (Wierhake) Sigler.



Peggie graduated from the University of Cincinnati, where she studied Chemistry and Zoology. She then worked as laboratory technician at a major Hospital until she married John W. Elsnau in May of 1955.



Peggie had a lifelong love of gardening, and for several years was a Master Gardener in Clark County, Ohio. She was a committed Christian, taking an active role in the ministries of the churches she belonged to. She enjoyed traveling, making many trips to Europe and a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She also had a great love for animals and worked several years in a veterinary clinic during her family's time in Amherst, New York.



She is survived by her children, James W., John G., Kathryn H., and W. Paul (Toni) Elsnau; grandchildren, Hannah Rojek (Anthony) and John Walter Elsnau; great-grandchildren, Meghan and Wesley.



She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, her beloved husband of 58 years, John W. Elsnau, and one son, John Michael Elsnau.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Master Gardeners of Clark County, P.O. Box 158, Springfield, OH 45501



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



