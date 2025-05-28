Pearce, James Turner



James Turner Pearce of Middletown, Ohio, died at age 82. Jim, the son of James Whitney Pearce (deceased WWII) and Anna May Cassidy Pearce Rentschler, adopted son of Herman John Rentschler, devoted husband of Barbara Anne (Spence) Pearce, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Spring Hills Community, Middletown, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and two children, son, Jeffery Todd Pearce and daughter, Rhomanyn Pearce and by his granddaughter, Alia Blair Pearce. Jim attended Miami University for 2 years and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati. He then attended Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Jim and Barbara worked as Project Managers. Representing Real Estate investors on large commercial and residential developments. Jim enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bowling and skeet shooting. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, followed by entombment at Woodside Mausoleum, with military honors conducted by Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



