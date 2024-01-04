Peairs, Michael Wayne



Peairs, Michael Wayne age 76 (11/04/4701/01/24)



Mike passed away peacefully at home with family members by his side after a short battle with metastatic melanoma. Mike was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Norma (Martin) Peairs and James Reed Peairs. He was the second of four boys and a lifelong Springfield resident. He received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University and later earned his graduate degree from the University of Dayton. He married Deborah Sue White in 1974 and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this June! He began his teaching/counseling career at Roosevelt Middle School, and later retired from teaching at Springfield South High School in 1998. In addition to teaching, he owned and operated a housing painting business for over 45 years. Along the way, he made many lifelong friends. Mike enjoyed playing Frisbee golf as well as teaching Tai Chi. He was a staunch advocate for living a healthy lifestyle and modeled his beliefs with his actions. His lifelong passion was renovating the 1893 home he lived in for 45 years. It was a never-ending project (just ask his wife!). Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating stroke in March, 2017, resulting in a substantial lifestyle change. Nevertheless, he maintained a positive attitude and was an inspiration to everyone around him. He was the father to three strong and independent daughters. Mike was a patient and attentive listener above all else which served him well being the father of three girls. Whether it was helping them with homework, tutoring them in math, teaching them to shoot a jump shot, or dropping off food before games he demonstrated deep love that has lived on through them. If you ever had a problem, Mike was the person to talk to. He was a natural servant leader and a mentor to countless people. He is preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, James Reed Peairs. Mike is survived by his wife, Deborah Sue (White) Peairs, daughters, Kristen (Matt Vidal) Peairs, Laura (Jeff) Poe; and Nicole Peairs; brothers William (John Cunningham) Peairs of Denver, Colorado; Drs. Richard (Carol) Peairs of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law Deborah Kay Peairs; brother-in-law Doug (Barb) White; several nieces and nephews; as well as two caring and supportive cousins, Patti and Shirley Ark. Granddaughters, Stella and Charlotte Poe, were bright lights in his life! The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for helping provide care and support for Mike and the family during his final 6 weeks. A viewing will take place at the JacksonLytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield from 2-4 pm Saturday, January 6. A Celebration of Life will follow from 4-5 pm for those wishing to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any animal rescue facility or the charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com