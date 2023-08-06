Paynter-Martens, Peggy Gwendolynn



Gwendolynn "Peggy" Paynter-Martens, age 70, of Kalamazoo MI, passed away on July 24, 2023. Peggy was a longtime resident of Middletown but moved to MI to be close to her Son. She had a huge heart and was loved by everyone she knew.



Peggy is survived by her sister Shirley Klapper, brother Bob Swoger, her son Ken, her daughter Missy, her grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Armco Park #25 on September 9th from 1:00-6:00. Family and friends are invited to join us for a BBQ in her honor.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com