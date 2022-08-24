PAYNE, Gary

journal-news logo
67, of Springfield, passed away August 22, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1955, in Springfield, the son of Donald William and Linda Lou (Haynes) (Payne) Conkel. Mr. Payne enjoyed football and baseball and spending time with family and friends. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Mark) Leonard; two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Dawson; siblings, Larry (Tammy) Gamble, Jerry (Medi) Gamble, Tammy Rice, Judith Brewer and Linn Payne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Payne; his daughter, Lisa Payne; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

