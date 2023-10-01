Paulson, Roy

Paulson, Roy

Roy Paulson passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on September 9, 2023. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane. Also, by his children Leslie Stryker and Bob (Michael Blatt) and his granddaughters Katherine Stryker and Elizabeth (Rocky) Stryker-Pearson. All of whom he loved deeply. Roy was loved and cherished by his entire family and many friends.

Per Roy's wishes, his obituary was to be short and sweet. Services handled by Tobias will be private: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries

The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care and kindness.

If you would like to donate in his memory, the family has picked the charities listed below:

https://www.hospiceofdayton.org

https://www.michaeljfox.org/

Please send any/all acknowledgements of donations or notes to the family here: inmemoryofroyp@gmail.com

Thank you.

