Pauline Zuehlke

Zuehlke (Kipus), Pauline E.



Pauline E. Zuehlke, 83, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, November 9, after a long battle with leukemia. She was born in Middletown on March 1, 1942, to parents Andrey and Paulina (Duden) Kipus. She graduated from Fenwick High School in 1960 where she was a cheerleader. She worked as a receptionist at the office of Dr. Ted Benseler and enjoyed caring for their patients. She liked to make them smile when they weren't feeling well. Her favorite things in life were food (she loved a good shrimp cocktail), going to the casino, and above all else, her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Alan J. Zuehlke; son, John (Julie) Zuehlke; daughter Mary (Tim) Rettig; three grandchildren, Ethan Rettig, Callum Rettig, and Amy Zuehlke; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Stephen Kipus and Vince Kipus, her sister Mary Ann Patterson, and an infant sister. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 14 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Parish – St. John Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. A luncheon celebrating her life will be immediately after mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blood Cancer United at their website Donate to Blood Cancer United or by mail to Blood Cancer United, Attn: Donor Services, PO Box 98011, Washington, DC 20090-8011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com