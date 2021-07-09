PAULEY, Joyce A.



85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Gordon Edwin Pauley in 1993. Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her son Gregory E. Pauley, daughters Vicki (Jerry) Carter, Susan (Brian) Kirby. Funeral services will be 1:30 pm



Friday (today) July 9, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400



Union Boulevard, Englewood, with Pastor Matt Allen presiding. Joyce will be buried with her beloved Gordon in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. To leave a message or share a special memory of Joyce for her family, please visit:



