Paulette Watson

Paulette M. Watson, 81, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional on Sunday evening, October 26, 2025. She was born in Springfield on June 20, 1944, the daughter of the late Clarence Riley and Alberta (Shafer) Dillon. Paulette was a devout Christian and attended Lighthouse Tabernacle. She is survived by her children, Edward (Tammy) Ledent, Arnold Beck and Timothy Beck; sister, Lana Sue Bennett; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, including a special grandson and caregiver, Brian Ledent and Aleya Hawk, Layla Hawk and Angela Earles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Watson; daughters, Alberta Beck and Penny Baker; and sisters, Cora Yowler, Beverly Van Dyke, Brenda Lewis, and Rita Welton. Paulette's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





