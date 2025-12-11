Paula Kalaman

Kalaman (Geske), Paula Joan



Paula Joan Kalaman, age 82, passed away Friday, December 5, 2025. Paula was born and raised in Kettering. She is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. Following the tragic death of her son, Officer John P. Kalaman of the Centerville Police she became a determined activist. She founded an annual blood drive that has produced over 4000 life saving units of blood. She successfully lobbied the Ohio Legislature to make the "Move Over, Slow Down" a law that is followed whenever emergency lights are seen on the roadway. Paula is survived by her husband of 60 years, John A. Kalaman Jr; son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. and Ronda (nee Furlong) Kalaman; grandsons, Ryan A. Kalaman, Robert A. (Sophie) Kalaman, and Richard A. Kalaman; great grandchildren, Rose and Max; sisters, Nancy (Raymond) Mathieu and Suzanne (Larry) Perry. In addition to her son, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul E. and Mary Louise Geske, sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Roger Whittaker, and by her brother, Paul M. Geske. Visitation will be Monday, December 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at PARKVIEW CHURCH of the NAZARENE, 4701 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 16th at 10:30 am at CHURCH of the INCARNATION, 55 Williamsburg Lane in Centerville. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com