Paul Scorti

Paul Edward Scorti, 89, of Middletown, died January 31, 2026 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on June 30, 1936, in Middletown, Ohio, to Pasquali and Catherine (Maddafari) Scorti. Paul spent his life being the kind of man everyone hopes to have as a husband, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and friend. He was deeply loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends-and he loved them right back, mostly by showing up, pitching in, and quietly making life better. Paul never sat still. Rest just wasn't his style. If something could be cleaned, organized, fixed, or improved, Paul was already halfway done. Everything he touched was left better-and noticeably tidier-than before. Whether he was working on cars, building or inventing something new, or helping someone who needed an extra hand, Paul believed in doing things the right way. It was just as likely to find him cleaning out a neighbor's garage as his own, simply because he noticed it needed to be done. He found joy in the simple, meaningful things: a job well done, a spotless space, a good meal with family, and the quiet satisfaction of knowing he had helped someone. Paul had a generous heart and a natural instinct to give back, including donating a train car to Carillon Park, a place he truly enjoyed. He was always creating gadgets ahead of their time and loved flea markets, where his talent for finding bargains somehow always turned into treasures for everyone else. Paul loved his sisters' Italian cooking, and his wife never let his birthday pass without making his favorite meal, beef braciole. He spent most of his working life at Armco Steel and, even in retirement, continued working at Armco Park-because slowing down just wasn't who he was. He always made it to White Castle each morning, with a story ready to tell. In the winter months, Paul could be found walking the beaches of Siesta Key, one of the few places where he allowed himself to slow his pace-though he still kept an eye out for anything that might need straightening up. Paul will be remembered as a devoted family man, an incredible father, a tireless worker, and someone whose love showed through action. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched and in the countless things he cleaned, fixed, built, and left better than he found them. One of his favorite sayings to all of us was, "use your noodle". He is survived by children, Chris (Betania Friere) Scorti and Michelle (John) Peterson; grandchildren, Austin (Kristy) Peterson, Gabriela Scorti, Cole Peterson and Giovani Scorti; brother, Mike (Kim) Scorti. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joann (Harkrader) Scorti; siblings, Eugene Scorti, Pasquale Scorti, Theresa Muthert, Frances Jones, Mary Wellinghoff, Anna Derrough, Angelina Scorti, Mary Scorti and John Scorti. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 3, 2026 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Drive), Middletown, OH, 45044. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45409.



