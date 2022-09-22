PAUL, Sally Ann



Age 96, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Sally was born in Somerset, KY, on September 25, 1925, to the late Chester and Alice Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Paul; son, David Paul; sisters, Peg, Ruth and Pat; and her beloved dog, Brownie. Sally is survived by her children, Gary (Judy) Paul, Shirley Smith, Gloria (Lance) Ballou and Jeff (Diana) Paul; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Sally was a good hearted person who cherished her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm. Sally will be laid to rest at a later time next to her husband at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton, OH.

