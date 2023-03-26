X

Paul, Frances

Obituaries
age 100, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. Frances was a Registered Nurse and worked for over 50 years. She and her husband were longtime members at Far Hills Baptist Church and she worked for many years as a volunteer at Kettering Medical Center. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. "Ray" Paul. She was also preceded by a son, Charles R. "Chuck" Paul, and by a sister, Kate; and a brother, Eldon. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Cassandra Paul; sister, Gladys; granddaughter, Tracy; and grandchildren, Brennan, John and Isaac. Frances will be buried with her husband in a private ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton www.hospiceofdayton.org Online condolences can be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

