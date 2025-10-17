Collinsworth, Paul



Paul Collinsworth, age 90, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on October 14, 2025. He was born in Springfield on August 24, 1935 to parents, Margaret (Rice) Collinsworth and Abe Collinsworth of Claiborne County, Tennessee. Paul attended Northeastern High School and retired from the Springfield City Water Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, all six of his siblings, sisters: Stacia Eichelberg, Ruby Loveless, Opal Horner, Jeanette Callicoat, brothers: Charles and George Collinsworth. Survivors include wife, Reatha "Von", sons: Guy (Kelly) Collinsworth, and Grant Collinsworth (Jennifer Gebby), grandchildren: Erin Roedler of Tucker, Georgia, Bruin Collinsworth of Los Angeles, California, great-granddaughters: Charlotte and Claire Roedler. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm Saturday, with a time for sharing memories of Paul at 2:30, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Graveside burial services will be held at 10:00 am Monday at Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to your favorite charity.



